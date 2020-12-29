Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vehicle manufacturers should absorb cost increase on mandatory dual front airbags rule: FADA

The governments proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory will lead to increase in price and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:58 IST
Vehicle manufacturers should absorb cost increase on mandatory dual front airbags rule: FADA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government's proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory will lead to increase in price and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday. In a draft notification, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) proposed to make it mandatory for automakers to provide an airbag for the front passenger, over and above the existing airbag for the driver of passenger vehicles.

The ministry has proposed April 1, 2021 as the date for implementation of the move for new models, while it has set a deadline of June 1, 2021 for existing models. ''FADA welcomes MoRTH's intention for mandating dual front airbags. This is a much needed safety norm which India should adopt and be at par with global standards,'' FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement.

He, however, added that while the government's vision to make driving safer for its citizens is appreciated, it will definitely increase the price of vehicles. The implementation of BS-VI emission norms led to a big price increase, and this will also come with a price increase, he added.

''We hope OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) should absorb the major cost of input due to the second airbag as it will impact the sales in short-term which will be bad for the industry, which is able to show growth on MoM (month-on-month) basis, but still lags in YoY (year-on-year) basis after COVID hit us hard,'' Gulati said. MoRTH stated that the step for mandatory front passenger airbag is aimed at improving passenger safety in case of accidents. PTI RKL RVK

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yearender 2020: Health diplomacy dominates India's foreign policy amidst Covid-19

By Vishu Adhana When 2020 began, no one might have envisaged that it will be marred by unprecedented health crises that will bring the world to a standstill, overwhelm the health care systems, and lead to the suspension of cross-border trav...

First U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX since 2019 departs Miami

Boeings 737 MAX resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time on Tuesday after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month.American Airlines Flight 718 departed Miami around 1040 a.m. bound for New Yorks LaGuardia Airpor...

Delhi reports 703 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 fatalities; positivity rate 0.83%

Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new fatalities on Tuesday, as the positivity rate improved slightly to stand at 0.83 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to ...

Vietnam, Britain sign free trade deal, to take effect Dec. 31

Britain and Vietnam signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, Vietnamese state media reported, days before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union. The deal, which will for Britain replace the existing EU-Vietnam Free Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020