FPA Global Opportunity Fund sells CARE Ratings' shares worth Rs 52 cr

FPA Global Opportunity Fund on Tuesday sold nearly 10 lakh shares of CARE Ratings Ltd worth about Rs 52 crore through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data available on the BSE, FPA Global Opportunity Fund A Series Fund of FPA Hawkeye Fund LLC divested 9,97,546 shares of CARE Ratings at an average price of Rs 521.08 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 51.98 crore. The shares were purchased by Phaeacian Accent International Value Fund at the same price through a separate transaction.

Shares of CARE Ratings on Tuesday settled 0.27 per cent higher at Rs 521.10 on the BSE..