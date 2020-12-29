Left Menu
Development News Edition

US stocks open higher, following global markets upward

Stocks rose in early trading Tuesday, as investors continue to close out positions for the New Year and after President Donald Trump signed into law the USD 900 billion coronavirus economic stimulus package. The only other pending set of business from Washington is whether Senate Republicans will pass President Trumps push to get USD 2,000 stimulus checks to Americans instead of the current USD 600.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 21:12 IST
US stocks open higher, following global markets upward
Representative Image Image Credit:

Stocks rose in early trading Tuesday, as investors continue to close out positions for the New Year and after President Donald Trump signed into law the USD 900 billion coronavirus economic stimulus package. Wall Street set fresh records on Monday after Trump opted not to veto the bill, helping to stanch uncertainty as governments reimpose pandemic-fighting travel and business curbs weighing on global economic activity. Investors and economists have been pushing for the support for months. It combines USD 900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a USD 1.4 trillion spending bill and reams of other legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. The hope is that the measures will help tide the economy over until vaccinations can bring surging infections under control, allowing precautions to be relaxed and life to begin returning to normal. The only other pending set of business from Washington is whether Senate Republicans will pass President Trump's push to get USD 2,000 stimulus checks to Americans instead of the current USD 600. The S&P 500 was up 0.4 per cent, with health care, real estate and energy stocks leading the way. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 80 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 30,485 and the Nasdaq was up 0.2 per cent.

Trading has been thin as a tumultuous 2020 draws to a close. The market will be closed for New Year's Day Friday. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.7 per cent to 27,568.15, the first time it has traded above 27,000 since August 1990, according to FactSet. The market hit its all-time peak close of 38,915.87 on December 29, 1989. The benchmark was buoyed by strong gains in heavyweights like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which surged 4.6 per cent, apparel maker Fast Retailing, also up 4.6 per cent, and technology and energy company SoftBank, which gained 4.2 per cent.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yearender 2020: Health diplomacy dominates India's foreign policy amidst Covid-19

By Vishu Adhana When 2020 began, no one might have envisaged that it will be marred by unprecedented health crises that will bring the world to a standstill, overwhelm the health care systems, and lead to the suspension of cross-border trav...

First U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX since 2019 departs Miami

Boeings 737 MAX resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time on Tuesday after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month.American Airlines Flight 718 departed Miami around 1040 a.m. bound for New Yorks LaGuardia Airpor...

Delhi reports 703 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 fatalities; positivity rate 0.83%

Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new fatalities on Tuesday, as the positivity rate improved slightly to stand at 0.83 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to ...

Vietnam, Britain sign free trade deal, to take effect Dec. 31

Britain and Vietnam signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, Vietnamese state media reported, days before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union. The deal, which will for Britain replace the existing EU-Vietnam Free Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020