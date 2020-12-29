Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI files charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex, IOB officials in Rs 300 cr bank fraud case

Out of these Nationalized banks, Indian Overseas Bank Mumbai Branch has disbursed credit facilities to the tune of Rs. 292.20 crore approx under consortium arrangement, CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.The CBI has alleged that the company falsified and fabricated balance sheets and inflated sales figures to avail credit facilities from banks and other financial institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 21:34 IST
CBI files charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex, IOB officials in Rs 300 cr bank fraud case

The CBI Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex Ltd (PAL) and its director, besides some officials of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in an alleged bank fraud case worth Rs 297.80 crore, officials said. The company which is into manufacturing of Aluminum Foil Containers, Aluminum Foil Rolls, Lids and other related products is facing multiple CBI cases with outstanding dues of Rs 917.61 crore to various banks as detected by the CBI so far, they said.

In the case related to the IOB, the agency has chargesheeted 24 accused persons including the Mumbai-based company, its director, chartered accountant, then officials of the public sector bank and directors and proprietor of associated companies, they said. ''It was alleged that the accused allegedly aided in diversion of funds and facilitated in siphoning-off funds by way of submitting fake and forged purchase invoices and LCs. ''It was also alleged that the said company had availed credit limits from various banks and financial institution. Out of these Nationalized banks, Indian Overseas Bank Mumbai Branch has disbursed credit facilities to the tune of Rs. 292.20 crore (approx) under consortium arrangement,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The CBI has alleged that the company falsified and fabricated balance sheets and inflated sales figures to avail credit facilities from banks and other financial institutions. The accused director created other firms and shell companies with friends and family members as their directors and the transactions with them were used to inflate sales figures, the agency has alleged.

''Thereafter, the loan proceeds were circulated among those companies under the guise of LC transactions without doing any actual business. The company also submitted the alleged false bills and received the LC proceeds & diverted the proceeds to real estate business. The huge amount were allegedly diverted to various Realtors of Mumbai,'' Joshi said. Using a method called Netting, the accused suppressed their liabilities by availing loans from outside the consortium which were not shown in the balance sheets, the CBI has alleged in its charge sheet. ''The additional amount of loan were allegedly adjusted against investments made in real estate and other businesses,'' Joshi said.

The company allegedly misrepresented its financial reports in balance sheets. It was further alleged that the bank officials had granted undue favours during the processing, sanctioning and enhancement of loan from time to time. ''After investigation, chargesheets in seven cases have been filed for causing an alleged loss to various banks, such as, Indian Overseas Bank to the tune of Rs.297.80 crore; SBT to the tune of Rs.133.61 crore; Dena Bank to the tune of Rs.183.83 crore; Corporation Bank to the tune of Rs.60 crore; IDBI Bank to the tune of Rs.40 croe; SBI to the tune of Rs.122.07 crore and EXIM Bank to the tune of Rs.80.30 crore,'' Joshi said..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt likely to take call on SC collegium's recommendations to transfer HC CJs by Thursday

The government is likely to take a call on the recommendations of the Supreme Court collegium to transfer four chief justices of high courts and elevate five judges to head high courts by the end of this month, sources said on Tuesday. They...

Ghana opposition to challenge presidential election loss

Ghanas main opposition party said on Tuesday it would formally challenge the outcome of a presidential election won last month by incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo, a rare move in a country where losing candidates typically concede defeat. Akufo-Ad...

Centre working for corporations, not bothered about farmers: SP leaders

The Centre is working in the interest of corporations and is not bothered about the farmers protesting at Delhis border in this cold weather, Samajwadi Party SP leaders alleged here on Tuesday as the opposition party reached out to the comm...

Rugby-Ball to leave Wales and Scarlets at the end of the season

Wales lock Jake Ball announced on Tuesday he will leave Scarlets at the end of the season to be with his family in Australia, effectively ending his international career. The 29-year-old said he had made the decision for family reasons afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020