Two children killed in separate mishaps in Nagpur

In the second accident, a seven-year-old boy came under the wheels of a four-wheeler when he was trying to catch a kite in Dabha area.The deceased was identified as Vansh Vikas Tirpude. The vehicles driver sped away from the spot after the accident, police said.

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:46 IST
Two children were killed in separate mishaps in the limits of Gittikhadan police station here on Tuesday, officials said. In the first incident, a 14-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tipper truck in Tekdiwadi. His friend was also injured in the accident, police said.

The deceased was identified as Khilan Mahadev Gayner (14), resident of Vaishnav Mata Nagar. The two were riding bicycles near their house around 9 am when a speeding tipper truck hit them from behind.

The truck driver escaped from the spot. In the second accident, a seven-year-old boy came under the wheels of a four-wheeler when he was trying to catch a kite in Dabha area.

The deceased was identified as Vansh Vikas Tirpude. The vehicle's driver sped away from the spot after the accident, police said. PTI COR KRK KRK

