Fire at e-commerce warehouse, scrap storage facility in Noida

A fire broke out at an e-commerce warehouse in Noida, while another ripped through a scrap storage facility in the city early on Wednesday, officials said. Around the same time, fire ripped through a scrap storage facility in Noidas Sector 7 also, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at an e-commerce warehouse in Noida, while another ripped through a scrap storage facility in the city early on Wednesday, officials said. No one was injured in either of the incidents which have resulted in major damage to properties, the officials said. The fire at Amazon's warehouse in Sector 81 broke out around 1 am and was doused by 4.30 am, an official from the local Phase 2 police station said. Around the same time, fire ripped through a scrap storage facility in Noida's Sector 7 also, a police spokesperson said. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was later controlled, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained in both the incidents, the official said.

