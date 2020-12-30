Left Menu
Development News Edition

BHEL to supply reactor header assemblies for NPCIL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won a contract for the supply of 32 reactor header assemblies to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:46 IST
BHEL to supply reactor header assemblies for NPCIL
The PSE has been associated with all three stages of Indian nuclear power programme.. Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won a contract for the supply of 32 reactor header assemblies to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). The order is under NPCIL's fleet mode procurement for India's highest-rated 700 MWe pressurised heavy water reactors to be set up at four different locations across the country.

"This is the first equipment order placed by NPCIL under the fleet mode procurement programme and will give an impetus to domestic manufacturing," said BHEL in a statement issued on Wednesday. The government had accorded approval for fleet mode implementation of 10 nuclear reactors of 700 MWe pressurised heavy water reactors in 2017.

BHEL said it has the distinction of being associated with all three stages of Indian nuclear power programme and has been the primary supplier for reactor headers, steam turbines, steam generators and motors to NPCIL. The company has dedicated infrastructure and skilled manpower to address the special design, manufacturing and testing requirements complying with international codes and standards for various components of nuclear power plants. (ANI)

Also Read: Young Champions of the Earth: Indian’s burning desire for energy

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Ker govt relaxes curbs on temple festivities

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI Traditional stage artistes in Kerala can now heave a sigh of relief as the state government has decided to relax the curbs imposed on temple festivals in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. State Devaswom Mini...

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 gets new trailer, release possible in 2021

The avid viewers of The Seven Deadly Sins are waiting for Season 5 to get released. The original release was previously said to be out in October 2020 in Japan but it was delayed for the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.Netflix recently sug...

Russian sumo wrestler, once world's heaviest child, dies aged 21

Russian sumo wrestler Dzhambulat Khatokhov, who entered the Guinness World Records as the worlds heaviest child in 2003, has died at the age of 21, sports officials in his native region said. Betal Gubzhev, head of the body governing sumo w...

Health Ministry recommends extension of suspension of flights from UK till 7 Jan

The Health Ministry has recommended to the Ministry of Civil Aviation the extension of the temporary suspension of flights originating from the UK into India to be further extended till 7th January Thursday, 2021.This has been recommended b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020