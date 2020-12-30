BHEL to supply reactor header assemblies for NPCIL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won a contract for the supply of 32 reactor header assemblies to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). The order is under NPCIL's fleet mode procurement for India's highest-rated 700 MWe pressurised heavy water reactors to be set up at four different locations across the country.

"This is the first equipment order placed by NPCIL under the fleet mode procurement programme and will give an impetus to domestic manufacturing," said BHEL in a statement issued on Wednesday. The government had accorded approval for fleet mode implementation of 10 nuclear reactors of 700 MWe pressurised heavy water reactors in 2017.

BHEL said it has the distinction of being associated with all three stages of Indian nuclear power programme and has been the primary supplier for reactor headers, steam turbines, steam generators and motors to NPCIL. The company has dedicated infrastructure and skilled manpower to address the special design, manufacturing and testing requirements complying with international codes and standards for various components of nuclear power plants. (ANI)

