"Gains in equities are likely be capped until we see how the mechanics of Brexit unfold next week," Halley said. In a positive turn for the economy, British house prices rose faster than expected in December to record their biggest annual increase in six years, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

FTSE 100 edges higher after UK approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday after Britain approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, though surging COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors cautious. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose just 0.1%, trading below a fresh 10-month high hit in the previous session.

Financial stocks, mainly banks such as HSBC Holdings , Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group, were the biggest gainers on the index. Drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 1%, also boosting the index, after the company said it was working with the government to begin vaccinations early next year.

"The AstraZeneca approval will be a game changer for the vaccination process as it is available immediately in quantity and is easily transported and stored," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA. "The announcement should be a strong positive factor for UK equities and the pound."

The regulatory approval is a welcome boost for AstraZeneca and the Oxford team, which has been accused of lack of clarity about the results from late-stage trials. Britain is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with the country recording one of the world's highest death tolls of around 65,000 by mid-December, while the emergence of a more infectious virus variant has compounded its problems.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose 0.1%, ahead of a vote by British lawmakers on the UK-EU trade deal later in the day. "Gains in equities are likely be capped until we see how the mechanics of Brexit unfold next week," Halley said.

In a positive turn for the economy, British house prices rose faster than expected in December to record their biggest annual increase in six years, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

