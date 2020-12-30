UP: Farmer killed in accident on national highway

A 30-year-old farmer was killed and his brother seriously injured on Wednesday when their sugarcane-laden buffalo cart was hit by a speeding bus on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here, police said. The incident happened near Begarajpur village on the national highway under Mansurpur police station limits, they said. The buffalo also died in the impact.

Police said the incident took place when Ankit and his brother Rajesh were riding the cart carrying sugarcane to be sold at a sugar mill. Ankit (30) died on the spot while Rajesh was admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Irate villagers protested and blocked the highway after the accident for a few hours. Later, a police team led by Circle Officer Ashish Partap Singh rushed to the spot and pacified the locals. An investigation is underway.