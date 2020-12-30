Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Farmer killed in accident on national highway

A 30-year-old farmer was killed and his brother seriously injured on Wednesday when their sugarcane-laden buffalo cart was hit by a speeding bus on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here, police said. The buffalo also died in the impact.Police said the incident took place when Ankit and his brother Rajesh were riding the cart carrying sugarcane to be sold at a sugar mill.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:52 IST
UP: Farmer killed in accident on national highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old farmer was killed and his brother seriously injured on Wednesday when their sugarcane-laden buffalo cart was hit by a speeding bus on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here, police said. The incident happened near Begarajpur village on the national highway under Mansurpur police station limits, they said. The buffalo also died in the impact.

Police said the incident took place when Ankit and his brother Rajesh were riding the cart carrying sugarcane to be sold at a sugar mill. Ankit (30) died on the spot while Rajesh was admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Irate villagers protested and blocked the highway after the accident for a few hours. Later, a police team led by Circle Officer Ashish Partap Singh rushed to the spot and pacified the locals. An investigation is underway.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt-farmers meeting: Ministers join union leaders to share langar food

Three union ministers joined farm leaders on Wednesday to share langar food arranged by protesting farmers during their sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over new farm laws. The langar community kitchen food arrived in a van at t...

MP: Remains of boy found in forest; tiger attack suspected

The half-eaten body of a 12-year-old boy, suspected to have been killed by a tiger, has been found near a village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. Pug marks of a tiger were found near the body on Tuesday, ...

Incredible Gifts launches one of the most unique and customized watch collection for its customers

Incredible Gifts brings the most personalised collection of watches The collection is available at a discount of 30 on the Incredible Gifts website Incredible Gifts offers free gift wrapping and delivery to over 3000 cities across India ...

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

At least five people were killed and dozens more were wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after a plane carrying Yemens newly-formed government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a local security source told Reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020