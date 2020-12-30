Left Menu
Digital India delivered outcomes effectively, substantially amid pandemic: Prasad

The efficacy and strength of Digital India were proven during the pandemic as the programme delivered the outcomes effectively and substantially, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

Updated: 30-12-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:31 IST
The efficacy and strength of `Digital India' were proven during the pandemic as the programme delivered the outcomes ''effectively and substantially'', IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday. Prasad said the programme's role in bridging the digital divide and bringing in inclusion was ''so evidently'' in play during the challenging times of pandemic.

''Digital India is a transformative programme, launched in 2015...five-and-a-half years down the line, the pandemic was a big opportunity to test the efficacy of Digital India. ''I would never say that everything was completely extraordinary but the Digital India ecosystem delivered very effectively and substantially,'' Prasad said speaking at Digital India Awards' virtual ceremony.

He said it is a mark of accomplishment that Digital India Awards 2020 are being conferred digitally this time. Lauding the communications and IT sector for its role in enabling business continuity during the pandemic, Prasad said the Centre, states, various government agencies, and district administration all ensured digital delivery of services.

Total 22 digital governance initiatives/ products by government entities under six categories received Digital India Awards 2020 for designing and implementing innovative citizen-centric solutions and improving the ease of living for citizens. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Digital India Awards via video conferencing.

Awards under Jury Choice were given to Arogya Setu and eOffice..

