Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash

Iran's cabinet on Wednesday allocated $150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane shot down in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported. Describing Iran's handling of the situation as "unacceptable", Ukraine said the amount of compensation should be negotiated and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:36 IST
Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Iran's cabinet on Wednesday allocated $150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane shot down in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Describing Iran's handling of the situation as "unacceptable", Ukraine said the amount of compensation should be negotiated and called for those responsible to be brought to justice. An Iranian government statement said: "The cabinet approved the provision of $150,000 or the equivalent in euros as soon as possible to the families and survivors of each of the victims of the Ukrainian plan crash," IRNA reported .

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after take off, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high. Five days earlier, the United States had killed Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani with a drone strike in Iraq.

Ukraine's foreign ministry said the compensation amount should be determined through negotiations, taking into account international practice, and that establishing the causes of the tragedy and bringing those responsible to justice was a prerequisite. "The Ukrainian side expects from Iran a draft technical report on the circumstances of the aircraft shooting down," ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said, adding that Iran had yet to implement earlier agreements, without giving details.

"This situation is especially unacceptable, since we are talking about the fate of innocent people," Nikolenko said. "Ukraine, together with other affected countries, will continue to make every effort to establish justice in this case and bring those responsible to justice." Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami told state television on Wednesday that the final report on the crash had been sent to the countries participating in the investigation.

Many of the victims were Canadian citizens or residents. (Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: Village head in Etinan Local dethroned over 'fraud'

In Nigeria, Emem Okon Akpan, Ikot Obio Inyangs village head has been dethroned over criminal activities and alleged fraud, according to a report by Today Ng.The village head in Etinan Local Government was reportedly accused of sabotaging th...

BJP, Congress claim big victory in the Panchayat polls

Both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday claimed major victories for candidates backed by them in the recent elections to over 5,700 village panchayats even as counting of votes polled in the grass-root level ex...

Singer Jazzy B at Singhu border to celebrate New Year with protesting farmers

By Sahil Pandey Punjabi Singer Jazzy B on Wednesday reached Singhu border here to express solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting for over a month against the new agriculture laws, and to celebrate New Year with them.I am going to c...

3 terrorists killed in encounter near J-K's Srinagar

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Hokersar area near Srinagar on Wednesday, police said. An operation was launched by security forces on December 29 near Hokersar where the terrorists hurled a grenade on the searching party an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020