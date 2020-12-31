Tejas Networks wins an international order of USD 13 Million from South-East Asia region

Left Menu
BENGALURU, India, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has received a purchase order of $13 million from a leading telecommunications service provider in South East Asia. As per the contract, Tejas will supply and install its award-winning TJ1400 ultra-converged broadband products (TJ1400UCB) to extend high-speed broadband services to underserved rural communities in the region. The project is expected to be executed within the next 12 months. Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, ''We are delighted to be chosen for this prestigious project that will enable a sizable rural population to experience the tangible benefits of high-speed, reliable and affordable wireless internet for the first time. TJ1400UCB is an innovative product that provides the flexibility to rapidly rollout broadband services on optical fiber, wireless or copper media, as per available infrastructure, at highly affordable costs. Tejas was selected because of our cutting-edge products, as well as our vast experience in timely rollouts of large-scale broadband access and optical transmission networks around the globe, including Government of India's BharatNet and Railway WiFi projects.'' Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Tejas Networks, said, ''We are excited that Tejas has been selected as the primary telecom equipment supplier for this challenging project. Ubiquitous and affordable broadband has become a necessity in modern life and is a critical tool to deliver advanced services such as telemedicine, e-education, online banking, e-commerce and e-governance services. TJ1400UCB leverages our unique software-defined hardware™ architecture to seamlessly integrate state-of-the-art broadband access technologies and high-capacity packet transmission services in one shelf with the added benefits of unified management, space reduction and power savings to achieve a cost-effective rollout.'' About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.

