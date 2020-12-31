Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin hits all-time high above USD 29,000, later sinks below this level, says trading data

The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has hit a new all-time high of more than USD 29,000, trading data shows.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:33 IST
Bitcoin hits all-time high above USD 29,000, later sinks below this level, says trading data
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has hit a new all-time high of more than USD 29,000, trading data shows. On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at over USD 29,000, at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, but its price has later sunk below this level.

As of 23:32 GMT, Bitcoin's price stood at USD 28,840. According to another trading platform, CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin cost USD 28,859 at the same time.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 70.5 per cent of the entire global cryptocurrency market. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar extends international flight ban till January end

Yangon Myanmar, December 31 ANIXinhua Myanmars Ministry of Transport and Communications has further extended the temporary suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of January. The ministry on Thursday issued an an...

No relief from biting cold in Rajasthan, Mount Abu records minus 4.4 degrees C

Intense cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan where over a dozen districts recorded night temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Thursday. The mercury dipped to to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in ...

Tripura plans to strengthen laboratory infrastructure amid concern over new COVID strain

Amid concern over the detection of a mutated and more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the country, the Tripura government has decided to strengthen the infrastructure of laboratories where coronavirus tests are being conducted, a minister ...

UPDATE 1-A divided United Kingdom exits EU's orbit, enters Brexit unknown

The United Kingdom exits the European Unions orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain Brexit future that will shape the fortunes of its people for generations to come. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020