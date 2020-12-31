Left Menu
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Thursday it has bagged orders worth Rs 3,200 crore for hydro projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:50 IST
BHEL gets Rs 3,200 cr hydro projects in AP, Telangana
BHEL sets account for 45 pc of the India's total installed hydro power capacity.. Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Thursday it has bagged orders worth Rs 3,200 crore for hydro projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The order for electro-mechanical (E&M) works for 12 x 80 megawatt Polavaram hydro power project in Andhra Pradesh envisages manufacture and supply of India's highest unit rating Kaplan hydro turbines, the company said.

The Polavaram project being developed by Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd is located in east Godavari district of the state. BHEL said the pump-motor sets order for lift irrigation schemes (LIS) projects in Telangana includes 15 sets (1,992 MW) for Kaleshwaram LIS and 13 sets (1,885 MW) for Palamuru Rangareddy LIS. These LIS projects are being developed by the state's Irrigation and CAD Department.

BHEL is also executing another order for 18 pump-motor sets of Palamuru Rangareddy LIS in Telangana. The scope of work in all projects includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and supervision of erection, testing and commissioning of the equipment and associated auxiliaries. BHEL said it has been a significant partner in the development of the hydro power sector of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with its sets accounting for 72 per cent and 44 per cent of installed capacity respectively.

Moreover, BHEL sets account for 45 per cent of India's total installed hydro power capacity. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

