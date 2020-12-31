Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio announces free domestic voice calls from Jan 1 as IUC regime ends

With the interconnect usage charges IUC regime for domestic voice calls coming to an end, Reliance Jio on Thursday said that all calls from its network to other networks anywhere in India will be free from January 1, 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:06 IST
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from Jan 1 as IUC regime ends

With the interconnect usage charges (IUC) regime for domestic voice calls coming to an end, Reliance Jio on Thursday said that all calls from its network to other networks anywhere in India will be free from January 1, 2021. As per the telecom regulator's directions, 'Bill and Keep' regime is being implemented in the country from January 1, 2021, thereby ending IUC charges for all domestic voice calls, it said in a statement.

''Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network,'' it added. Put simply, off-net calls refer to calls that terminate in other networks.

Over the last one year or so, Reliance Jio was charging customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to rival phone networks, but compensated subscribers by giving free data of equal value..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2020: A year of political turbulence, pandemic, natural calamity for Bengal

Notwithstanding the surge in COVID-19 cases and a super cyclone that left a trail of destruction in its wake, West Bengals political cauldron was on the boil through 2020, with the ruling TMC and BJP crossing swords at the drop of a hat, st...

Norwegian rescuers hunt for 10 missing after landslide

Norwegian rescuers deployed drones and dogs to negotiate unstable clay soil in a search for 10 people still missing on Thursday after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings the previous day. Another 10 people ...

NZ vs Pak: Mohammad Rizwan hails 'mad' Wagner for bowling with broken toe

Pakistan stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan praised aggressive New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner after he bowled with an injured toe in the first Test. Wagner, who bowled with a fractured toe, played a key role in New Zealands thrilling 101-run w...

Precious metals, stones dealers to maintain records of cash deals of Rs 10 lakh

Dealers of precious metals and stones will henceforth have to maintain records of cash transactions worth Rs 10 lakh or more cumulatively with a single customer. The Finance Ministry has notified such dealers in precious metals and stones a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020