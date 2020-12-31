Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jubilant Foodworks to invest Rs 92 crore in Barbeque Nation for 10.76 pc stake

Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 92 crore into Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd (BNHL) for an equity stake of 10.76 per cent.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:25 IST
Jubilant Foodworks to invest Rs 92 crore in Barbeque Nation for 10.76 pc stake
BNHL owns and operates 138 restaurants in 73 cities in India and seven international outlets. Image Credit: ANI

Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 92 crore into Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd (BNHL) for an equity stake of 10.76 per cent. The company has entered into a share subscription agreement to acquire equity shares and a restated shareholders' agreement to regulate the rights and obligations of BNHL's key shareholders.

BNHL operates Barbeque Nation (BBQ), an Indian cuisine and casual dining brand which introduced the concept of live grilling of kebabs to Indian market. It owns and operates 138 restaurants in 73 cities in India and seven international outlets. It also has a presence in the Italian cuisine segment under the brand Toscano.

"We are happy to announce our investment in Barbeque Nation -- a differentiated, casual dining restaurant brand of scale with strong unit economics," said Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & Managing Director Hari S Bhartia "We are confident that the proposed investment will create value for our shareholders," they said in a joint statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market

Azerbaijan has started commercial natural gas supplies to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline TAP, the energy ministry said on Thursday, beginning its push into the lucrative energy market dominated by Russia.The project has the backing ...

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of July, 2020

Jul 1 New Delhi The government on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens Delhi within a month, saying she is not entitled to the facility following withdrawal of her SPG protection. Jul 2 New...

Puducherry schools to be re-opened from Jan 4

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region will resume their regular academics activities from January 4 with all the COVID-19 protocols in place, officials said. As per a circular issued by the Puducherry administration, there will be regul...

ALIMCO contributes Rs 75 lakh to PM CARES Fund

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India ALIMCO has contributed Rs 75 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. ALIMCO is a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020