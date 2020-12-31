Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goods train wagon derails in MP's Betul; rail traffic hit

One of the wagons of a goods train derailed near Dodramohad railway station on the Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting traffic on the down track of the Delhi-Chennai route on Thursday, a railway official said.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:17 IST
Goods train wagon derails in MP's Betul; rail traffic hit

One of the wagons of a goods train derailed near Dodramohad railway station on the Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting traffic on the down track of the Delhi-Chennai route on Thursday, a railway official said. The train laden with fertilisers and raw food stuffs was heading to Chhindwara from Itarsi when a wagon derailed at around 2.40 pm, additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Nagpur, Anoop Satpathi said.

Relief trains from Amla and Itarsi rushed to the site to restore traffic on the track, the official said, adding that this may take at least two to three hours. The trains are, however, passing through the UP track, he said.

The incident took place around 50 km away from the Betul district headquarters..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru/Chennai say no to public celebrations to welcome 2021

The new year festivities in Bengaluru will be lacklustre this year following the prohibitory orders imposed by the city police to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant. Chennai will also see virtually no public celebrations as ...

Domestic calls to other networks have always been free for Vi unlimited pack users: Voda Idea

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL on Thursday said domestic calls to other networks have always been free for all its unlimited pack users, and would continue to be free January 1 onwards also. In a statement, VIL India spokesperson sa...

Eurotunnel boss confident of averting post-Brexit border chaos

The chief executive of Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel linking Britain and continental Europe, on Thursday downplayed the risk of border chaos hours before Britain begins life outside the worlds largest trading bloc.When Britain ...

Putin wishes Russians brighter New Year, 'return to normal'

President Vladimir Putin wished Russians a brighter new year Thursday as he praised the nation for its courage and resilience amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russias 11 time zo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020