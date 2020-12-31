Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank fraud: ED seizes gold, jewellery worth over Rs 4-cr after raids in TN

The ED said its probe found that a huge part of loan amount sanctioned by the consortium of banks as working capital was siphoned off and diverted by Cethar Ltd, its chairman and its managing director to their subsidiaries, family members and various companies as bad debts. It was revealed that a substantial part of the loan money was transferred to NSK Builders Pvt Ltd in the guise of constructions, the central probe agency alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:29 IST
Bank fraud: ED seizes gold, jewellery worth over Rs 4-cr after raids in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate has seized gold and diamond jewellery worth over Rs 4 crore after it raided promoters of a Tamil Nadu-based company in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, the agency said on Thursday. The searches were conducted under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the residential premises of K Subbaraj, chairman of Tiruchirappalli-based Cethar Ltd, its managing director K Pothiraj and director of NSK Builders Pvt Ltd N S K Kalairaja were covered, it said. ''Gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.77 crore along with several property documents were seized from the residence of K Subbaraj and property documents, incriminating evidences and digital evidence were also seized from the other premises,'' the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

''Another set of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.3 crore belonging to K Subbaraj and Rs 35 lakh belonging to K Pothiraj have been seized from six lockers,'' it said. The total value of the seized assets is Rs 4.43 crore.

The ED case is based on a 2018 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Cethar Ltd, Trichy, and others who allegedly availed credit facilities to the tune of Rs 1,340 crore and ''systematically committed fraud and cheating'' of the Indian Bank and other banks under a consortium. The ED said its probe found ''that a huge part of loan amount sanctioned by the consortium of banks as working capital was siphoned off and diverted by Cethar Ltd, its chairman and its managing director to their subsidiaries, family members and various companies as bad debts.'' ''It was revealed that a substantial part of the loan money was transferred to NSK Builders Pvt Ltd in the guise of constructions,'' the central probe agency alleged.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru/Chennai say no to public celebrations to welcome 2021

The new year festivities in Bengaluru will be lacklustre this year following the prohibitory orders imposed by the city police to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant. Chennai will also see virtually no public celebrations as ...

Domestic calls to other networks have always been free for Vi unlimited pack users: Voda Idea

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL on Thursday said domestic calls to other networks have always been free for all its unlimited pack users, and would continue to be free January 1 onwards also. In a statement, VIL India spokesperson sa...

Eurotunnel boss confident of averting post-Brexit border chaos

The chief executive of Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel linking Britain and continental Europe, on Thursday downplayed the risk of border chaos hours before Britain begins life outside the worlds largest trading bloc.When Britain ...

Putin wishes Russians brighter New Year, 'return to normal'

President Vladimir Putin wished Russians a brighter new year Thursday as he praised the nation for its courage and resilience amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russias 11 time zo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020