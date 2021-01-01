Left Menu
Thousands of revelers ring in New Year on Goa beaches

Thousands of party revelers thronged the beaches in Goa to usher in New Year as the state government refrained from imposing a night curfew despite the coronavirus scare. The state Health Department had proposed a night curfew but the chief minister declined to impose one.However, police were asked to ensure that tourists and locals follow COVID-19 guidelines.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-01-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 00:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of party revelers thronged the beaches in Goa to usher in New Year as the state government refrained from imposing a night curfew despite the coronavirus scare. Revelers started gathering at the beaches to witness the last sunset of 2020, leading to traffic snarls in the coastal belt of North Goa where popular beaches like Calangute, Candolim, Baga and Sinquerim are located.

The crowds thickened by the night as beach shacks played music at full blast. Several night clubs had organised parties which began on December 31 evening and will continue till the morning of January 1.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appealed people to abide by all the Standard Operating Procedures to avoid spread of COVID-19. The state Health Department had proposed a night curfew but the chief minister declined to impose one.

However, police were asked to ensure that tourists and locals follow COVID-19 guidelines. Local Churches and Chapels had organised mid- night masses to celebrate New Year.

