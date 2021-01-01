Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chinese telecom companies, China Telecom Corporation Limited , China Mobile Limited and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited , it said in a statement https://ir.theice.com/press/news-details/2020/NYSE-to-Commence-Delisting-Proceedings-in-Securities-of-Three-Issuers-to-Comply-with-Executive-Order-13959/default.aspx on Thursday. The move comes after President Donald Trump in November unveiled an executive order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, which could impact some of China's biggest companies https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2434513/dod-releases-list-of-additional-companies-in-accordance-with-section-1237-of-fy.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 09:13 IST
NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chinese telecom companies, China Telecom Corporation Limited , China Mobile Limited and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited , it said in a statement https://ir.theice.com/press/news-details/2020/NYSE-to-Commence-Delisting-Proceedings-in-Securities-of-Three-Issuers-to-Comply-with-Executive-Order-13959/default.aspx on Thursday.

The move comes after President Donald Trump in November unveiled an executive order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, which could impact some of China's biggest companies https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2434513/dod-releases-list-of-additional-companies-in-accordance-with-section-1237-of-fy. The November executive order sought to give teeth to a 1999 law that mandated that the Department of Defense compile a list of Chinese military companies. The Pentagon, which only complied with the mandate this year, has so far designated 35 companies, including oil company CNOOC Ltd and China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

Each of the telecoms companies named by the NYSE also has a listing in Hong Kong. NYSE said that the issuers were no longer suitable for listing as the order prohibits any transactions in securities "designed to provide investment exposure to such securities, of any Communist Chinese military company, by any United States person."

NYSE said that it would suspend trading on either Jan. 7 or Jan. 11. The issuers have a right to a review of the decision. Ties between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly antagonistic over the past year as the world's top two economies sparred over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Escorts tractor sales jump 88 pc to 7,733 units in Dec

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Friday reported an 88 per cent jump in tractor sales at 7,733 units in December 2020. The company had sold 4,114 units in December 2019.Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at ...

4 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,945

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,945 on Friday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.Six more people have re...

Reliance Infra completes sale of Delhi-Agra toll road to Cube Highways for Rs 3,600 cr

Reliance Infra on Friday announced completion of sale of its Delhi-Agra DA toll road to Cube Highways and Infrastructure for Rs 3,600 crore. In a regulatory filing, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said it has completed the sale of its 100 per c...

Damage to mobile towers: Punjab governor to summon CS, DGP

Taking a note of damage to over 1,600 mobile towers during farmers protest against the Centres laws, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday decided to summon the states chief secretary and director general of police DGP to seek a re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021