Larsen & Toubro wins significant contracts

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its construction arm has won significant contracts in domestic and overseas markets. However, the company did not specify the exact value of the contracts but as per L&T specification, a significant contract ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

''The Metallurgical & Material Handling (MMH) business of L&T Construction has secured EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders of Coal Processing Plants in the domestic market and a prestigious Engineering & Procurement Project for a Metallurgical Plant overseas,'' the company said in a BSE filing. These orders reflect MMH prowess in executing complex metallurgical plants and a recognition of their capability in overseas geographies, it said.

The business has also secured new orders from its various customers for products and an add on order from its existing customer. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence, and services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.