Three killed in accident on national highway in MP's Shahdol

Three persons, including a man being rushed to a hospital, were killed when an ambulance was hit by an unidentified vehicle on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Friday. The accident took place at Lalpur village on National Highway 43 late on Thursday night, when an unidentified vehicle rammed into the ambulance, Budhar police station in- charge Mahendra Singh Chauhan said.

Ambulance driver Pinku Baiga (18), Sajan Baiga (20) and Shankar Baiga (19) died on the spot, the official said. At the time of the accident, one of the passengers in the ambulance was being rushed a hospital from Budhar area, some 20 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families after post-mortem, the official said. A case has been registered in this regard and a probe is underway to identify the errant vehicle, he added.