Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRL pays Rs 122.61cr interim dividend to Assam govt

Petroleum major Numaligarh Refinery Ltd NRL on Sunday paid an interim dividend of Rs 122.61 crore to the Assam government for the current fiscal. The state government holds 12.35 per cent stake in the PSU firm.NRL Managing Director S K Barua gave a cheque of Rs 122.61 crore as interim dividend for the 2020-21 financial year to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, a company statement said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 20:09 IST
NRL pays Rs 122.61cr interim dividend to Assam govt

Petroleum major Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on Sunday paid an interim dividend of Rs 122.61 crore to the Assam government for the current fiscal. The state government holds 12.35 per cent stake in the PSU firm.

NRL Managing Director S K Barua gave a cheque of Rs 122.61 crore as interim dividend for the 2020-21 financial year to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, a company statement said. The interim dividend was based on the financial performance of the company between April and September 2020, it added.

''The final dividend will be decided at the NRL's annual general meeting after the current financial year ending on March 31, 2021,'' it said. Besides the Assam government, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has 61.65 per cent stake in NRL and Oil India Ltd (OIL) holds 26 per cent.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alagiri holds discussion with supporters on next course of action

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Sunday held discussions with his close assoiciates and supporters here over his next course of political action and said he might make an announcement soon. Asking his supporters to be prepared for any kin...

COVID-19: Ahmedabad sees 151 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad reached 58,095 on Sunday after 151 people were detected with the infection, while two deaths took the toll to 2,256, an official said. The number of people discharged so far is 52,932, including 153...

Stricter lockdown restrictions probably on the way, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe and children should continue to attend where permitted. COVID-19 cases in B...

Vaccine approval hailed as decisive turning point in India's fight against pandemic; Leaders laud scientists, corona warriors

The approval given to two COVID-19 vaccines is a decisive turning point in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the development was greeted with a sense of relief and hope in the country th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021