NRL pays Rs 122.61cr interim dividend to Assam govt

Petroleum major Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on Sunday paid an interim dividend of Rs 122.61 crore to the Assam government for the current fiscal. The state government holds 12.35 per cent stake in the PSU firm.

NRL Managing Director S K Barua gave a cheque of Rs 122.61 crore as interim dividend for the 2020-21 financial year to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, a company statement said. The interim dividend was based on the financial performance of the company between April and September 2020, it added.

''The final dividend will be decided at the NRL's annual general meeting after the current financial year ending on March 31, 2021,'' it said. Besides the Assam government, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has 61.65 per cent stake in NRL and Oil India Ltd (OIL) holds 26 per cent.