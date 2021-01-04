Left Menu
Development News Edition

China telco shares lose 5% in first trading day since NYSE delisting announcement

China's three biggest telcos saw their shares drop as much as 5% in Hong Kong on Monday, the first trading session since the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said it would delist the firms under a plan China branded "political" and of "limited" impact. The NYSE on Thursday said it would delist China Mobile Ltd , China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd following the U.S. government's move in November to block investment in 31 firms that it said are owned or controlled by China's military.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:30 IST
China telco shares lose 5% in first trading day since NYSE delisting announcement
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

China's three biggest telcos saw their shares drop as much as 5% in Hong Kong on Monday, the first trading session since the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said it would delist the firms under a plan China branded "political" and of "limited" impact.

The NYSE on Thursday said it would delist China Mobile Ltd , China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd following the U.S. government's move in November to block investment in 31 firms that it said are owned or controlled by China's military. The China Securities Regulatory Commission, in a question-and-answer posted on its website on Sunday, said the plan was "politically motivated".

The move "completely disregards the actual situation of the relevant companies and the legitimate rights and interests of global investors and severely undermines normal market rules," it said. The American Deposit Receipts listed by the three telcos have a combined market value of under 20 billion yuan ($3.07 billion), or 2.2% of the firms' equity, the regulator said.

"Even if delisted, the direct impact on the companies' development and market operation is quite limited," it said. China Mobile's shares fell as much as 4.5% in Hong Kong on Monday to HK$42.20, their lowest price since July 2007. China Telecom fell as much as 5.6% and China Unicom lost 3.4% versus a 0.8% rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

All three said they had not received any delisting notification from the NYSE. In a research note, Citic Securities analysts said the delisting decision matched expectations.

"The three firms on average only have 1.5% of their shares listed in the U.S. and the rest in Hong Kong, have ample liquidity, and haven't done any fundraising in the U.S. for 20 years. Having shares listed in the U.S. will only pose more risk for them." Washington has stepped up its hard-line stance against China in recent weeks. In December, it added dozens of Chinese firms to a trade blacklist, accusing Beijing of using them to harness civilian technology for military purposes.

On Saturday, China's commerce ministry said it would take "necessary measures" to safeguard Chinese firms' interests. "In recent years it's been quite normal to see Chinese firms delist in the U.S. or have secondary listings in Hong Kong," Citic analysts wrote on Monday. "With the delisting, the three telcos will get a chance to have their shares re-evaluated and reduce financial disclosure cost."

Also Read: China says firmly opposes U.S. bill that could remove Chinese firms from U.S. exchanges

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...

Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark

Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Monday after the Drug Controller General of India approved Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country. The developme...

Lotto247 Survey: 77% of Indian adults lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2020 has been a challenging year that no one could have predicted would turn out in the manner in which it did. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves globally, and its impact extended beyond an international health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021