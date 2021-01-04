Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lotto247 Survey: 77% of Indian adults lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic

It resulted in many families being affected due to the sharp increase in unemployment.In November 2020, Lotto247.com conducted a survey to understand the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on its Indian market. The survey found that 77 of economically active adults in India had lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the findings The most affected age group were adults in their 40s.

PTI | Maharashtra | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:23 IST
Lotto247 Survey: 77% of Indian adults lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit:

2020 has been a challenging year that no one could have predicted would turn out in the manner in which it did. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves globally, and its impact extended beyond an international health crisis. The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in India, led to a reduction in economic activities, subsequently forcing businesses to scale or shut down their operations. It resulted in many families being affected due to the sharp increase in unemployment.

In November 2020, Lotto247.com conducted a survey to understand the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on its Indian market. Over 1,700 adults participated in the survey. The survey found that 77% of economically active adults in India had lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the findings; • The most affected age group were adults in their 40's. Over 80% of adults in the 40's lost income as a result of the pandemic. • Adults in their 50's, compared to those in their 40's, were less affected. However, 73% of them still lost income.

• Those aged 70 and older were the least affected age group. Only 30% of them lost income due to the pandemic. Men were impacted more than women, according to the survey results. Just under 78% of men reported having lost income, while only 67% of women lost income.

The survey also revealed adults who were divorced were greatly affected, with 87.5% of them losing income. While those in a relationship, but not married, were less affected as only 59% of them lost income About Lotto247 Lotto247.com was launched in 2004 and is one of the longest-running licensed online lottery betting sites. Players from India and around the world can partake in record-breaking international jackpots online, including the US Powerball, Mega Millions and more. Since its inception, Lotto247 has paid out over US $17,800,000 in lottery prizes to players across the globe.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...

Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark

Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Monday after the Drug Controller General of India approved Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country. The developme...

Lotto247 Survey: 77% of Indian adults lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2020 has been a challenging year that no one could have predicted would turn out in the manner in which it did. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves globally, and its impact extended beyond an international health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021