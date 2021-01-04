Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad, Dubai Airports join hands for COVID-19 vaccine's seamless movement

The partnership also entails technology collaboration, under which the entities will explore and work together on an integrated IT solution that will provide end-to-end visibility including shipment temperature and status tracking for the customers while cargo is in transit between Hyderabad and Dubai and during its onwards journey to various global destinations.Pradeep Panicker said in the current global context, there is a need for meticulous planning and collaborations to ensure safe and efficient air transportation of Covid-19 vaccines and accordingly, HYDXB-VAXCOR is being offered for global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:47 IST
Hyderabad, Dubai Airports join hands for COVID-19 vaccine's seamless movement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited and GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo have signed a MoU with Dubai Airportsfor building an exclusive Vaccine Air Freight Corridor Product called'HYDXB-VAXCOR(Hyderabad to Dubai global Vaccine Corridor), the infra major said on Monday. The MoU was signed in the backdrop of the city becoming a hub for COVID-19 vaccine and other antidotes with several vaccine manufacturers having their bases here, a press release from the infra major said.

The MoU was signed byPradeep Panicker, CEO-GMRHIA, Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMRHAC and Eugene Barry, EVP-Commercial, Dubai Airports Corporation in a virtual ceremony organised last week, it said. As per the MoU, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and Dubai Airports will be according priority to the temperature sensitive vaccine shipments moving between both the airports for further connections to various continents as part of the ''HYDXB-VAXCOR'' and build this service offering as a key differentiator and value proposition for the vaccine customers and logistics stakeholders, it said.

This agreement will lead to the rollout of customised and simplified processes and infrastructural support to streamline the journey of Covid-19 vaccine right from the manufacturing unit to the airport and hub logistics to delivery to end-customers, the release said. The partnership also entails technology collaboration, under which the entities will explore and work together on an integrated IT solution that will provide end-to-end visibility including shipment temperature and status tracking for the customers while cargo is in transit between Hyderabad and Dubai and during its onwards journey to various global destinations.

Pradeep Panicker said in the current global context, there is a need for meticulous planning and collaborations to ensure safe and efficient air transportation of Covid-19 vaccines and accordingly, ''HYDXB-VAXCOR'' is being offered for global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. ''We are also significantly upgrading our handling capacities for Covid-19 Vaccine shipments requiring Cold to ultra-cold temperature ranges and becoming Indias largest Air Cargo centre both for Export/Imports and Domestic distribution of the Vaccine,'' Panicker said.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said a major surge in demand for the efficient, safe and reliable global distribution of high volumes of Covid-19 vaccines is expected in the coming months. ''As the world's preeminent hub of choice, we wanted to be ready to respond to and accommodate that demand. Our partnership with GMR-Hyderabad is timed perfectly just as the global race to develop the vaccines enters the final stage.

This corridor is the result of our proactive strategy to be ready with innovative, collaborative and agile shipping solutions for the industry,'' Griffiths added.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FC Tokyo win Japan's Levain Cup after two-month coronavirus delay

Brazilians Leandro and Adailton fired FC Tokyo to a 2-1 victory over Kashiwa Reysol in the final of the Levain Cup on Monday in front of more than 24,000 fans at Tokyos National Stadium.The final was due to take place in November but was po...

PM Modi should take first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to reassure people, Bihar Cong leader

Bihar Congress leader Ajit Sharma on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to assure the people of the country. We are delighted to have got two vaccines in the new year but there is al...

UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts first starter status

Britain begins vaccinating its population on Monday with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, touting its position as the first Western country to roll out an inoculation programme against the novel coronavirus....

World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021