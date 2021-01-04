Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic normalisation continues apace in week to Jan 3: Report

The normalisation process in the economy continued its pace for the latest reporting week as well on the back of higher mobility in the holiday season, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:53 IST
Economic normalisation continues apace in week to Jan 3: Report

The normalisation process in the economy continued its pace for the latest reporting week as well on the back of higher mobility in the holiday season, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday. Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) picked up to 94.5 for the week ending January 3 from an average of 91.7 December, as per a statement.

The rise in the index was ''led by an improvement in mobility indices, in sync with the holiday season'', the statement said. It can be noted that economic activity had reached a trough due to the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections in mid-2020 and led analysts to downwardly revise their estimates of economic performance. However, the recovery has been faster than many expected after the unlock process and the RBI now expects the economy to contract by 7.5 per cent in FY21.

The brokerage said the power demand, which rose 2.7 per cent and 3.1 per cent over the preceding two weeks, corrected 2.7 per cent week-on-week in the latest reporting week. The labour participation rate eased to 40.3 per cent in early January from 40.9 per cent in December, it said.

The index averaged higher in December (91.7) than in November (86.3) and is starting January at another high (94.5), the statement said. ''This faster normalisation reflects a further moderation in new cases, despite the festive and winter season. In tandem, activity data like auto sales, import growth, GST proceeds, manufacturing PMI and diesel sales improved,'' it added.

The key short-term risks include a weak global growth and a sudden volte-face on domestic pandemic control, it said. Over the medium-term, easier financial conditions, stronger global demand and accelerated vaccinations could lead to an economic upcycle in 2021, it noted.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP Telangana prez takes exception to attacks on some temples in AP

Taking exception to the incidents of desecration of idols in some temples in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP in Telangana on Monday said the patience of Hindus and BJP activists should not be construed as timidity. The coming bypoll to Tirupati Lok...

Delhi riots: Court dismisses JNU student's plea to preserve witness CDRs in UAPA case

A Delhi court has dismissed an application by JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal for preserving mobile numbers, customer application forms and call detail records CDRs of witnesses, including police officials, in the conspirac...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

The SP 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07, at the open...

Commission on minorities rights submits report to Pak SC on Hindu temple attack

A one-man commission on the rights of minorities submitted its report to Pakistans Supreme Court on Monday on the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, recommending that the shrines land should be retrieved from la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021