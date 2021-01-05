Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retailers, energy stocks push London stocks higher

British shares gained on Tuesday, led by a jump in retail stocks following record grocery sales in December, overshadowing risks arising from a fresh national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:00 IST
Retailers, energy stocks push London stocks higher
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British shares gained on Tuesday, led by a jump in retail stocks following record grocery sales in December, overshadowing risks arising from a fresh national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new COVID-19 variant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus was spreading at great speed and immediate action was needed to slow it down.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4%, with general retailers and energy stocks gaining between 2% and 3%. December was the busiest month ever for British supermarkets as tightening COVID-19 restrictions and the closure of restaurants, bars and cafés meant shoppers spent 11.7 billion pounds ($15.9 billion) on groceries, industry data showed.

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's plans to offer further help to businesses struggling under the renewed COVID-19 restrictions also aided sentiment. The mid-cap index was up 0.1%.

Morrisons, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket group, gained 0.2% after reporting a rise in underlying sales in its latest trading period encompassing Christmas.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lionsgate Play sets India premiere of 'Normal People' on January 8

Popular Irish drama Normal People is set to premiere in India on January 8 on the newly launched Lionsgate Play, the premium streaming service said on Tuesday. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, the critically-acclaimed show...

India's largest omni-channel meat brand, Nandu's launches ready-to-cook biryanis

Bengaluru Karnataka India, January 5 ANIBusinessWire India The melting pot of flavours, biryani is more than just a dish. It has the extraordinary ability to evoke feelings of supreme bliss - merely at the mention of mouth-watering biryani ...

Mutual funds asset base rises 7.6 pc to Rs 29.71 lakh cr in Dec qtr

Mutual funds asset base rose by 7.6 per cent to 29.71 lakh crore in the quarter ended December, mainly on account of the rally in equity markets. The average asset under management AAUM of the industry, comprising 45 players, was at Rs 27.6...

Movies for kids/children in 2021 for more fun amid pandemic

The year 2020 has undeniably changed world history in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic from Chinas Wuhan. This persisting plight continues to play havoc with the future of todays kids globally. We may have already stepped into 2021, but our he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021