4 die in car-truck collision

Four people, including two children, have died and five were injured when a truck collided with their car and overturned on it in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police said on Tuesday. Nine people from Alwar in Rajasthan were heading towards Kasganj to take a dip in the Ganga. The accident occurred on the Mathura-Bareilly road on Monday night, Sikandra Rao police station incharge Praveen Kumar said.

A crane was used to remove the truck that had fallen on the SUV. The deceased have been identified as car driver Ram Niwas Meena (26), Ram Bakshi (35), Juliebai (10) and Anand Meena (5), Kumar said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.