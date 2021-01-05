Left Menu
VIP Industries MD Sudip Ghose resigns

His resignation will be effective from January 31, and Anindya Dutta will take over as the new Managing Director from February 1.The companys board of directors at its meeting on Tuesday approved the resignation of Ghose as MD and key management personnel with effect from January 31, 2021, VIP Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

VIP Industries Ltd on Tuesday said its Managing Director Sudip Ghose has resigned from the company. His resignation will be effective from January 31, and Anindya Dutta will take over as the new Managing Director from February 1.

The company's board of directors at its meeting on Tuesday approved the resignation of Ghose as MD and key management personnel with effect from January 31, 2021, VIP Industries said in a regulatory filing. On the new appointment, the company said Anindya will be responsible for managing all the business verticals and its operations.

''He will work alongside Dilip Piramal and Radhika Piramal to drive strategic business growth and efficiencies. The company expects to reinforce its leadership in the industry by expanding its consumer franchise and strengthening the consumer trust it enjoys,'' it added. Dutta was the Managing Director of Havmor Ice Creams Pvt Ltd, a Lotte Group company, and was also with Britannia Industries for almost 18 years.

