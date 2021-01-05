Kolte-Patil Developers launches Universe at its Life Republic township project in Pune

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kolte Patil Developers Limited, a leading Pune based real estate developer, with growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, announced that it has launched 'Universe' at its flagship township project, Life Republic, near Hinjawadi in Pune. 'Universe' is a partnership between Kolte Patil Developers and Planet Smart City, a leading proptech company headquartered in the UK.

Universe is positioned as a project that will enable residents experience an 'advanced version of housing in India'. Universe will be enhancing the lives of its residents by introducing global-first smart solutions across planning and architecture, technological systems, social innovation, and environment. Universe, spread over ~10.5 acres (4.164 hectares), is strategically located at the heart of Life Republic, benefiting from high street retail, educational and hospitality infrastructure of the township. The project offers 1 BHK and 2 BHK residences ranging from Rs 35 lakhs to 48 lakhs (all inclusive).

Universe residents will benefit from an IoT enabled infrastructure and a wide range of shared services, which will use data analytics and the insights of a dedicated community manager to improve their quality of life. These services will be powered by the free Planet App, through which residents will interact with the smart solutions on offer, have access to sharing economy services within the development and connect with other members of their neighbourhood. Along with over 40 amenities and smart solutions, this smart residential address comprises of around 4 acres of landscape and open areas. The sustainable and intelligent solutions to be implemented include smart benches, fitness trails, smart gym equipment, smart playground equipment, smart street lighting, parking and lobby smart lights, smart water systems, optimized irrigation systems for common area, automated boom barrier, locations for air quality readings and SOS emergency poles.

Further, Universe will unveil a first of its kind 'Innovation Hub' which includes a tool room, hobby room, health corner, discussion room, co-working area, bookcrossing services, AV room, interactive totems, etc. It is a future-proof space to learn, socialize, work, collaborate and imagine for the Universe residents. "We are excited to bring an advanced version of housing in India with the launch of Universe at Life Republic. The Universe is earmarked to transform the lives of its residents by offering global smart living solutions and socially inclusive environment; offering MIG housing amenities to affordable housing customers. The innate nature of housing, connects the physical and social, creating opportunities for meaningful social innovation," said Gopal Sarda, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers Limited, commenting on the new launch.

"As a Company we have always embraced the 'new' and looked at ways to innovate in the way we build, live, invest, and sustain. As the movement of 'Connected Places' gathers pace globally, Universe, Life Republic, shall be future of smart, holistic and community-centric gated living in India. This benchmark project will cater to the changing needs of urban citizens looking for increased flexibility and social interactions with immersive technology applications to manage homes in a smarter, safer and socially connected way. Life Republic is already a landmark destination in Pune, a self-sufficient city within a city, with excellent connectivity and infrastructure. We look forward to a strong response from customers on the back of our strong brand name, smart lifestyle amenities and established track record of quality and timely delivery," Gopal Sarda added. "Social innovation has the power to create a whole new way of living. One where ideas and knowledge is shared, local services meet local needs, opportunities are abundant, and everyone can benefit. All of this is at the heart of smart living, and the Innovation Hub is sure to play a key role in making Universe Life Republic an even more innovative, empowered and future-proof community. I am very glad of the strong partnership with Kolte-Patil Developers based on shared values about the future of housing. We are both innovative companies, leaders in our own segments. The partnership provides a perfect blend of international experience and local understanding and is set to transform smart living in Pune," said Giovanni Savio, Global CEO, Planet Smart City, commenting on this launch.

Life Republic is Kolte-Patil's flagship project spread ~390 acres (158 hectares). The first phase of the project has already been completed and delivered within the stipulated period and is currently home to 11,000+ residents. Life Republic is the future of integrated, balanced and community-centric gated living in western Pune with best-in-class physical and social infrastructure. Life Republic, a community amalgamating technology and traditions, has seen interest from customers not only from Pune but also from Mumbai, rest of Maharashtra as well as NRI's. Hinjewadi is one of the fastest growing areas in Pune. Adding to the attractiveness of Life Republic is its convenient location with multiple connectivity options from Hinjewadi, Pune-Mumbai Expressway, PCMC, Rajiv Gandhi IT Park and close proximity to key locations like Wakad, Aundh, Baner, Chandni Chowk and University Road.

The project is MahaRERA registered (P52100027629). Kolte Patil Developers Limited welcomes all to visit the project to gain a better perspective of how the Life Republic community is being developed. For further details requesting everyone to visit the office site or call 8806006363.

