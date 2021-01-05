Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global stocks mixed after Wall St drop as virus cases rise

On Monday, U.S. stocks pulled back from their recent record highs, as big swings returned to Wall Street at the onset of a year where the dominant expectation has been for a powerful economic rebound to sweep the world.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:58 IST
Global stocks mixed after Wall St drop as virus cases rise
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Global shares were mixed Tuesday after a retreat on Wall Street on the first trading day of the year. France's CAC 40 rose 0.1per cent in early trading to 5,595.25, while Germany's DAX inched down nearly 0.1per cent to 13,719.03. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.7per cent to 6,618.42. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with both Dow and S&P 500 futures up 0.1per cent. Shares are trading in a narrow range ahead of a run-off election for senatorial seats in the state of Georgia that will determine whether Republicans retain control of the Senate. The vote is expected to have a critical impact on the potential effectiveness of President-elect Joseph Biden. With coronavirus cases climbing at frightening rates around the world, more lockdown orders to fight the pandemic threaten to undermine a global economic recovery, countering progress thanks to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.4per cent to finish at 27,158.63 as the government was preparing to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and several surrounding areas. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1per cent to 6,681.90. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.6per cent to 2,990.57, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.6per cent to 27,649.86. The Shanghai Composite climbed 0.7per cent to 3,528.68. On Monday, U.S. stocks pulled back from their recent record highs, as big swings returned to Wall Street at the onset of a year where the dominant expectation has been for a powerful economic rebound to sweep the world. Investors have been hoping that vaccines will allow daily life around the world to slowly return to normal. That's helped spark a recent recovery for stocks of travel-related businesses, smaller companies and other industries left behind for much of the pandemic.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 5 cents to USD47.57 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It shed 92 cents to USD47.62 on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 9 cents to USD51.00 a barrel. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 102.92 Japanese yen from 103.13 yen late Monday. The euro cost USD1.2269, up from USD1.2249.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamdhenu Aayog claims ayurveda treatment cured 800 COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Tuesday claimed that 800 COVID-19 patients have been cured through panchgavya and ayurveda treatment in a clinical trial conducted in four cities across the country. Announcing t...

Mumbai: Dharavi records four new cases of COVID-19

With the addition of four new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Mumbais Dharavi area reached 3,830 on Tuesday, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The slum-dominated area had reported five new COV...

PM-CARES Fund allocates over Rs 201 cr to boost medical oxygen availability across country

A sum of Rs 201.58 crore from the PM-CARES Fund is being allocated for installing 162 dedicated PSA medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country, the PMO said on Tuesday. It stressed that adequate and unin...

Sebi revokes mkt ban on 7 entities in front running case 

Market regulator Sebi has lifted the market ban imposed on seven entities, which came under the scanner in a front-running case, involving some dealers of Reliance Securities and their connected entities. It was alleged that the entities vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021