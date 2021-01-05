Left Menu
Daimler India aims 20 pc women workforce at its plant by 2022

With the hiring of 46 woman employees, it has completed the first stage of the DiveIN initiative to increase diversity for a more inclusive workforce, the company said.The new employees have been deployed across key function areas on the shop floor, including engine and transmission, cab trim and quality management.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Tuesday said it aims to have 20 per cent women workforce at its plant by 2022 and has already hired 46 women for shop floor operations at the company's Oragadam manufacturing facility near Chennai, as part of its 'DiveIN' (diversity and inclusive) initiative. To ensure welfare and well-being of the new employees, DICV has implemented a comprehensive set of changes at the factory. The company first installed suitable infrastructure and services such as specific restrooms and changing rooms, DICV, which is the wholly-owned subsidiary Daimler AG of Germany, said in a release.

''One goal of DiveIN is creating a gender-balanced staff base by increasing the ratio of female factory employees to 20 per cent of the whole by 2022,'' the company said. With the hiring of 46 woman employees, it has completed the first stage of the 'DiveIN' initiative to increase diversity for a more inclusive workforce, the company said.

The new employees have been deployed across key function areas on the shop floor, including engine and transmission, cab trim and quality management. Satyakam Arya, managing director and CEO of DICV, said, ''Diversity is critical to the long-term success of any organisation. How can you meet the expectations of a diverse market without a diverse workforce? At DICV, we are promoting inclusivity by welcoming women to our factory with a supportive, professional working environment.'' The company said it has also reinforced existing workplace policies and measures including the speedy grievance redressal system, gender sensitisation training, and the POSH (Prevention Of Sexual Harassment) committee.

Overall, the DiveIN initiative aims to inspire complete diversity both in terms of roles and engagement, thereby enhancing organisational culture, it stated. Yeshwanth Kumar Kini, head (HR) at DICV, said, ''Diversity and inclusion are some of our fundamental principles at DICV. To ensure new employees settle comfortably into their new roles, we provide a comprehensive onboarding process, including training on safety, health and hygiene, communication skills, firefighting and basic tool handling.'' Kini added that the company hopes this initiative encourages more women to join a company that understands their value.

