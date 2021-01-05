Honda halts UK car output on Tuesday and Wednesday due to supply delays

Left Menu
Japanese carmaker Honda said it was halting output at its British factory on Tuesday and Wednesday due to global supply delays. "The situation is currently being monitored with a view to re-start production on Thursday 7 January," Honda said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:29 IST
Japanese carmaker Honda said it was halting output at its British factory on Tuesday and Wednesday due to global supply delays. Honda suspended output for a few days in December as some British ports struggled to cope with demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted global trade, and goods being stockpiled before a Brexit deal was agreed and ahead of Christmas.

Output had resumed on Monday at the southern English Swindon site after the festive break. "The situation is currently being monitored with a view to re-start production on Thursday 7 January," Honda said in a statement.

