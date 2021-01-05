Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nithia Capital, CarVal complete Rs 2,000-cr acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics, Uttam Value Steel

We are pleased to be working with our partner, Nithia Capital, on the successful acquisition of Uttam and extend our sincere thanks to the Indian bank lenders led by State Bank of India and Union Bank of India, CarVals Managing Director Nimrod Wei said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:29 IST
Nithia Capital, CarVal complete Rs 2,000-cr acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics, Uttam Value Steel

Distressed asset managers Nithia Capital and CarVal Investors on Tuesday announced the completion of their Rs 2,000-crore acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics and Uttam Value Steel. The acquisition was done by the two entities' Singapore-based joint venture Wardha Steel Holdings, as per a statement. Johannes Sittard, chairman and founding member of Nithia, has been appointed as chairman of Wardha Steel, while Jai Saraf, founder and chief executive of Nithia, has been appointed chairman of Uttam. Saraf said Nithia aspires to create a consolidated operating platform of up to 2 million tonnes of steel production per year in India through acquisition and organic growth. ''We have been looking at multiple steel acquisition opportunities in India over the last few years and we are confident that we will continue to grow and build further on the success of Uttam. ''We consider India to be the engine of growth for world steel for the next 20-25 years, and it is our intention to actively participate in this process,'' he added. The acquisition of the Uttam group companies happened through an insolvency process steered by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Both the companies together had reportedly over Rs 7,000 crore of claims which were admitted by the resolution professional. State Bank of India and Union Bank of India were the lead bankers. Uttam is an integrated mid-sized flat steel producer with annual capacity of 0.7 million tonnes of crude steel. Its facilities are located near Nagpur with captive railway siding, enabling reach to all major markets countrywide and proximity to Iron ore, the statement said. Nithia Capital and CarVal plan to increase Uttam’s primary steel-making capacity by 50 per cent in the immediate future by completing partially completed projects in a timely and cost-effective manner, it added. ''We are pleased to be working with our partner, Nithia Capital, on the successful acquisition of Uttam and extend our sincere thanks to the Indian bank lenders led by State Bank of India and Union Bank of India,'' CarVal's Managing Director Nimrod Wei said. ''This transaction has been a great learning curve for us in doing business in India. In the process, we have been successful in fostering stronger ties with local institutions and businesses,'' Nithia's Partner Rajib Guha said, adding the fund hopes to achieve further resolutions for banks in the future.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Boris Johnson postpones India visit due to COVID crisis in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his regret over not being able to visit India as planned for the Republic Day on January 26 due to the growing health crisis created by the new...

Nobody above law, says Andhra Minister over BJP leaders' detention during Ramateertham Dham yatra

Responding to the detention of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders on their way to Ramateertham Dham yatra, Andhra Pradesh Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that nobody is above law or allowed to disturb law and order of the state. B...

Missouri patrol shoots man who had gun at troop headquarters

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers shot and wounded a man who came to a troop headquarters in suburban Kansas City armed with a rifle, authorities said. The man was shot Monday night at Troop A headquarters in Lees Summit, patrol spokes...

Judicial time not meant for adjudicating unsubstantiated flaws in policy matters of govt: SC

Judicial time is not meant for undertaking a roving enquiry or to adjudicate upon unsubstantiated flaws in policy matters of the government and politicise it to appease the dissenting group of citizens, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021