Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rise in credit may not always find its way towards increasing investments: RBI paper

Firms may use their credit lines to finance their current liabilities rather than undertaking capital formation, said the paper written by Saurabh Ghosh and Abhinav Narayanan, both officials of the Reserve Bank of India RBI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:42 IST
Rise in credit may not always find its way towards increasing investments: RBI paper

An increase in credit may not always find its way towards investments as business entities may use credit lines to finance their current liabilities, a Reserve Bank paper said on Tuesday. The paper further says that banks respond to changes in money market spreads faster and better than changes in policy rates, which are announced by the RBI bi-monthly. ''...in addition to slow or lagged monetary policy transmission, an increase in credit may not always find its way towards increasing investments. Firms may use their credit lines to finance their current liabilities rather than undertaking capital formation,'' said the paper written by Saurabh Ghosh and Abhinav Narayanan, both officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Monetary policy transmission has remained a pivotal topic of interest across all central bankers. Empirically, however, it is hard to disentangle the effects of a policy change on firms' investment demand, banks' credit supply and their interactions. The paper uses a unique ﬁrm-bank matched dataset from India to provide new insights into the monetary policy transmission mechanism. The findings of the paper indicate that monetary policy transmission works with a lag for bank lending. For firms, aggregate demand conditions in the market may drive investment demand which may, in turn, be correlated with the monetary policy easing cycle. However, final credit flows from banks depend on the liquidity position of banks that the firms are attached to. These findings indicate the importance of banks' liquidity in addition to the balance sheet channel for improving the efficacy of monetary policy transmission. The central bank said the views expressed in these papers are those of authors and not of the RBI.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Firmly opposed to use of chemical weapons, terrorist groups have taken advantage of conflict in Syria: India at UNSC

India remains concerned about the possibility of chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorist organizations and individuals, Indias Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said on Tuesday. Speaking at UNSC meeting on Syria C...

Mumbai: No post facto CRZ clearance for Adarsh society

The post facto coastal regulation zone CRZ clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Aut...

Accord towards ending Gulf dispute result of Qatar's 'brave resistance' -Iran's Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday an agreement towards ending a dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and its allies was the result of Qatars brave resistance to pressure and extortion.Congratulations to Qatar f...

Lawyers for U.S. death row's lone woman say she was tortured, seeks Trump's clemency

Lawyers for Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on federal death row, asked U.S. President Donald Trump to halt her execution scheduled for next week, saying she committed her crime after a lifetime of being abused and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021