Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indiantelevision.com Partners with TVU Networks for NT Summit & Awards

TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, deployed a suite of TVU remote production solutions TVU Producer, TVU Partyline and TVU Anywhere to help with the three-day event which included live presentation, guest interaction and broadcast to viewing audiences on major social media channels.TVU Networks helped ITV in providing a low latency, professional HD-quality broadcast experience for all panel participants along with an uninterrupted award ceremony held on November 6, 2020 across social channels.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:23 IST
Indiantelevision.com Partners with TVU Networks for NT Summit & Awards
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

TVU's Suite of Remote and Cloud Production Solutions Deployed at Annual NT Summit & Awards for Real-Time Interactive Programming and Distribution SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiantelevision.com (ITV) recently concluded the fourth edition of its annual News Television Summit & Awards (NT Awards). It successfully partnered with TVU Networks to broadcast the two-day long summit and awards ceremony. The NT Awards and Summit has been a part of ITV's annual calendar since 2007. The two-day summit saw industry leaders discuss subjects that matter to the broadcast news industry - regulations, controversies, content, programming, ratings, technology and others.

NT Awards felicitated the best in the broadcast news industry across multiple categories such as – Programming Awards, Personality Awards, Promo Design and Packaging Awards, Sales and Marketing Awards, and Special Awards. Over 750 entries were rigorously screened by a 37-member jury including senior members of the industry. Given the current restrictions on social gatherings, the summit and award show were moved online. TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, deployed a suite of TVU remote production solutions – TVU Producer, TVU Partyline and TVU Anywhere – to help with the three-day event which included live presentation, guest interaction and broadcast to viewing audiences on major social media channels.

TVU Networks helped ITV in providing a low latency, professional HD-quality broadcast experience for all panel participants along with an uninterrupted award ceremony held on November 6, 2020 across social channels. Indiantelevision.com used the previously mentioned TVU remote production solutions – TVU Producer, TVU Partyline and TVU Anywhere. The guest speakers used the TVU Anywhere mobile app or TVU Partyline browser link to participate in the session via their smartphone or laptop. The speakers joined by scanning or typing in a user code or by logging into the TVU cloud account through TVU Partyline, ensuring reliable transmission quality and clear video and audio interaction between participants.

''We thank the organizers for their trust in TVU. It is a great honor to participate in this event,'' remarked Sushant Rai, VP of Sales - South Asia, Middle East, Africa, TVU Networks. ''With this event, TVU has made TVU Partyline™, TVU Producer and TVU Anywhere visible to the news television industry in India. TVU's products and technologies will bring immense possibilities to India's future broadcast industry as demonstrated by our efforts with the NT Summit & Awards.'' About TVU Networks® TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adil Hussain wraps 'Foot Prints on Water' shoot

Actor Adil Hussain has finished shooting for his forthcoming film, Foot Prints on Water, directed by debutante Nathalia Syam. The actor plays an illegal immigrant living in the United Kingdom in the film, backed by Mohaan Nadaar.Hussain too...

Chip giant Qualcomm names Amon CEO as 5G era ramps up

Qualcomm Inc, the worlds biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, said on Tuesday it had named its president and chip division head Cristiano Amon as its new chief executive. Amon, who has been with the San Diego-based company since 1995 and...

Juliano Moreira: Google celebrates 149th birthday of pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil

Happy Birthday Juliano MoreiraGoogle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to the Brazilian psychiatrist, Juliano Moreira on his 149th birthday. He is still often considered the pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil.Juliano Moreira was born on J...

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

SP Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday it will no longer remove ADR stocks of China Mobile Ltd , China Telecom Corporation Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd , which were previously to be deleted prior to the open on Jan. 7.The deletions ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021