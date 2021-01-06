iLeaf Grand Banquet Coming Up In Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India iLeaf Banquets, a chain of premium banquet services is launching a new banquet in Navi Mumbai at ground floor, Palm Beach Galleria Mall named iLeaf Grand Banquets. After serving luxurious banqueting experience for 4 years in Thane with iLeaf Ritz Banquets, R mall Thane the legacy moves on to a new chapter now in Navi Mumbai.

This banquet is located in the heart of Navi Mumbai and it is well connected to important parts of Mumbai and extremely easy to locate. It provides a signature setting for any kind of event to create an unforgettable experience. It is the brainchild of two young and dynamic mechanical engineers: PratieshAmbekar, Managing Director; and Abhishek Kadam, Director. The philosophy of the company is simple -- luxury for all. This charming dynamic venue offers three plush banquet halls along with a stunning courtyard, three greenrooms for relaxation, as well as three state-of-the-art changing rooms. The palatial entity can accommodate about 100 to 1500 guests at a time and is spread across 21300 square feet (built-up) and offers the finest amenities with a palatial feel that revitalizes the richness of the event. Last but not least this banquet enjoys a stunning ceiling height of 21 ft. and 3 life-size chandeliers to add to the grandiose of the place.

This one-stop destination is a perfect blend of luxury and affordability. Tailored to fit dreams of all sizes, iLeaf Grand Banquets matches budgets of all sizes as well. An array of luxurious amenities, excellent service, professional & friendly staff, and a great location will add an extra dazzle to one's experience. It comes with nil parking worries, with ample space for your cavalcade. On the occasion, Mr. PratieshAmbekar, MD, ILeaf Banquet said, "We are looking forward to launching iLeaf Grand banquet at Navi Mumbai and believe this to be a one-stop destination for luxury and affordability. Having our first establishment in Thane and after successfully winning various accolades for emerging luxury banquet, we now see ourselves setting higher benchmarks by expanding our footprints in Navi Mumbai. We at leaf Banquet have always stood for quality and service excellence and this expansion reinforces our confidence to expand into this market." Parties Ambekar and Abhishek Kadam have been part of the service industry for several years. They possess the hands-on experience required for successful event management. Both of them strive towards exceeding expectations and ensuring that every detail is 'just right' -- from décor to dessert. For its services, iLeaf Ritz Banquets has won 5 back-to-back awards in the best luxurious banquets category since the day of launch. For further details, please log onto www.ileafbanquets.com 1) Radio city – City Icon Awards 2018 2) Midday Retail Icon Awards 2018 3) Retail and Hospitality Award 2018 4) Times Icon Hospitality Awards 2019 5) Mid-day Pride of Mumbai Awards 2020