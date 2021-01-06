Left Menu
Development News Edition

iLeaf Grand Banquet Coming Up In Navi Mumbai

On the occasion, Mr PratieshAmbekar, MD, ILeaf Banquet said, We are looking forward to launch iLeaf Grand banquet at Navi Mumbai and believe this to be a one stop destination for luxury and affordability. For its services, iLeaf Ritz Banquets has won 5 back-to-back awards in the best luxurious banquets category since the day of launch.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:25 IST
iLeaf Grand Banquet Coming Up In Navi Mumbai
Representative image

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India iLeaf Banquets, a chain of premium banquet services is launching a new banquet in Navi Mumbai at ground floor, Palm Beach Galleria Mall named iLeaf Grand Banquets. After serving luxurious banqueting experience for 4 years in Thane with iLeaf Ritz Banquets, R mall Thane the legacy moves on to a new chapter now in Navi Mumbai.

This banquet is located in the heart of Navi Mumbai and it is well connected to important parts of Mumbai and extremely easy to locate. It provides a signature setting for any kind of event to create an unforgettable experience. It is the brainchild of two young and dynamic mechanical engineers: PratieshAmbekar, Managing Director; and Abhishek Kadam, Director. The philosophy of the company is simple -- luxury for all. This charming dynamic venue offers three plush banquet halls along with a stunning courtyard, three greenrooms for relaxation, as well as three state-of-the-art changing rooms. The palatial entity can accommodate about 100 to 1500 guests at a time and is spread across 21300 square feet (built-up) and offers the finest amenities with a palatial feel that revitalizes the richness of the event. Last but not least this banquet enjoys a stunning ceiling height of 21 ft. and 3 life-size chandeliers to add to the grandiose of the place.

This one-stop destination is a perfect blend of luxury and affordability. Tailored to fit dreams of all sizes, iLeaf Grand Banquets matches budgets of all sizes as well. An array of luxurious amenities, excellent service, professional & friendly staff, and a great location will add an extra dazzle to one's experience. It comes with nil parking worries, with ample space for your cavalcade. On the occasion, Mr. PratieshAmbekar, MD, ILeaf Banquet said, "We are looking forward to launching iLeaf Grand banquet at Navi Mumbai and believe this to be a one-stop destination for luxury and affordability. Having our first establishment in Thane and after successfully winning various accolades for emerging luxury banquet, we now see ourselves setting higher benchmarks by expanding our footprints in Navi Mumbai. We at leaf Banquet have always stood for quality and service excellence and this expansion reinforces our confidence to expand into this market." Parties Ambekar and Abhishek Kadam have been part of the service industry for several years. They possess the hands-on experience required for successful event management. Both of them strive towards exceeding expectations and ensuring that every detail is 'just right' -- from décor to dessert. For its services, iLeaf Ritz Banquets has won 5 back-to-back awards in the best luxurious banquets category since the day of launch. For further details, please log onto www.ileafbanquets.com 1) Radio city – City Icon Awards 2018 2) Midday Retail Icon Awards 2018 3) Retail and Hospitality Award 2018 4) Times Icon Hospitality Awards 2019 5) Mid-day Pride of Mumbai Awards 2020

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish COVID-19 hospital patients passes first wave peak

The number of patients in Irish hospitals with COVID-19 has exceeded the peak set during the first wave of infections, official data showed on Wednesday, ahead of a government meeting to consider new public health restrictions. Health offic...

Cabinet not to India, Japan MoC on partnership in Specified Skilled Worker' sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan on a basic framework for partnership for proper operation of the system pertaining to specified skilled worker. The present Memorandu...

Army jawan held on charges of supplying heroin in HP

A 27-year-old Army jawan has been arrested on the charges of supplying heroin in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, a police official said on Wednesday. Sandeep Kumar Rathi, a resident of Shekhupur Majri village in Haryanas Gurgaon, was held...

Ashwin's knack for learning new things, Jadeja's improved batting is massive for us: Rahane

The ever inquisitive Ravichandran Ashwin, who has a knack for learning new things, and much-improved batsman Ravindra Jadeja have stood out for India in the first two Tests against Australia, skipper Ajinkya Rahane said on Wednesday. While ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021