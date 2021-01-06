Toyota drives in new Fortuner in India with price starting at Rs 29.98 lakh

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:43 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched the new version of its premium SUV Fortuner, priced between Rs 29.98 lakh and Rs 37.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company also introduced a high-end trim of the model, christened as Legender, priced at Rs 37.58 lakh.

The new Fortuner comes with 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission and 2.7-litre petrol powertrain with six-speed automatic and five-speed manual transmission. The manual two-wheel diesel trim is priced at Rs 32.48 lakh, while the automatic variant is tagged at Rs 34.84 lakh. Similarly, the manual four-wheel-drive version is priced at Rs 35.14 lakh and the automatic is tagged at Rs 37.43 lakh.

Similarly, the manual petrol trim is priced at Rs 29.98 lakh and the automatic version is priced at Rs 31.57 lakh. Legender with diesel-powered two-wheel-drive engine mated to an automatic transmission is priced at Rs 37.58 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). TKM said it has commenced the bookings of Fortuner as well as Legender.

The Fortuner trims get new features like 11 speaker JBL Audio, seat ventilation system and a new infotainment system, with Android Auto/Apple Carplay connectivity. Besides, both Fortuner and Legender also come with connected features like geo-fencing, real-time tracking, last parked location, among others. The four-wheel-drive versions now come with lockable differential as an additional feature.

''For more than a decade, the Fortuner has proven itself to be the most dependable SUV becoming the top-most choice for customers across every corner of the country. ''The Fortuner witnessed demand despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy. Therefore, it gives me great pride to introduce the new Fortuner and new Legender to the ever-growing base of loyal customers in India,'' TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said.

TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni said the key addition to the new Fortuner and Legender is connected technology that enables many features. ''The infotainment system also comes with Android Auto/Apple Carplay connectivity to provide more convenience. We are sure that the customers will enjoy the new features and continue to put their faith in India's most admired SUV,'' he added.

The company anticipates great demand for the new offerings across all major Tier I, II and III markets in the country, Soni said. Fortuner currently commands over 50 per cent market share in the premium SUV segment in the country, he noted.

''With new features and design changes we expect to continue to lead the segment,'' Soni said. Since its launch in 2009, over 1.7 lakh units of Fortuner have been sold in India.

''The new Fortuner is born out of our understanding of customer feedback. The idea was to enhance the toughness of the vehicle and give it a powerful presence and distinctiveness like no other,'' Toyota Motor Corporation Chief Engineer Yoshiki Konishi said. The enhancements were more than just skin deep in the model, he noted.

''We have also upgraded the engine by introducing a new heavy-duty Turbo, designed for powerful performance, and improved frictional efficiency. As a result, the Fortuner Automatic now puts out 500Nm of torque, making it the best in the segment,'' Konishi said. For Legender, the company has brought in a sense of exclusivity in the design language and style, he added.

