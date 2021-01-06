Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 jumps as bank and energy stocks gain

"Investors have priced in continued fiscal support and have looked past the near-term risks arising out of the new lockdowns imposed." British stocks began the year on a positive note, boosted by fresh stimulus, while the government's aim to vaccinate around 14 million of the most vulnerable against the COVID-19 virus by mid-February also boosted sentiment.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:24 IST
FTSE 100 jumps as bank and energy stocks gain

Banking and energy stocks lifted Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 on Wednesday, as investors bet on more U.S. stimulus and crude oil prices hit a 11-month high after Saudi Arabia agreed to cut more output than expected. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 1% in its third consecutive session of gains. Lenders HSBC, Barclays and Standard Chartered provided the biggest boost with gains between 5.4% and 6.5%.

Investors globally watched the tight election race in Georgia for the control of U.S. Senate, with markets widely bracing for a Democratic sweep that could result in a bigger fiscal stimulus. Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell rose almost 4%.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, said it would make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March. Investors also looked past the near-term effects of the new lockdowns imposed to curb a surge in coronavirus cases to bet on a quicker economic recovery.

"There is huge liquidity being infused by the central bank which will continue to support markets in addition to an extremely positive 2021 growth outlook," said James Gutman, head of investment portfolios at Dolfin Financial. "Investors have priced in continued fiscal support and have looked past the near-term risks arising out of the new lockdowns imposed."

British stocks began the year on a positive note, boosted by fresh stimulus, while the government's aim to vaccinate around 14 million of the most vulnerable against the COVID-19 virus by mid-February also boosted sentiment. In company news, the world's largest exhibitions group Informa Plc rose 2.1% even after forecasting a more than 70% plunge in its 2020 profit.

British baker and fast food retailer Greggs traded higher at 7.8% after it said sales decline had slowed, but warned it does not expect profit to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI to be on a long-pause in rates on sticky non-food inflation: Report

The non-food component in the price basket will continue to keep inflation at a high level and result in a long pause in interest rates, a foreign bank said on Wednesday. The central bank is likely to pare the pandemic-driven emergency resp...

Olympic qualifying race walk event to kick off athletics season in February

Indias athletics season is set to begin next month with the National Open Race Walking Championship, which will also serve as an Olympic qualifying event, the national federation announced on Wednesday. Some international athletes will comp...

Delay in declaration of results: DU graduates move HC for direction to JNU to grant admission

Three students, whose graduation results were declared by Delhi University DU with a delay during the COVID-19 pandemic, have urged the Delhi High Court to direct JNU to give them admission in post-graduate courses. The students claimed tha...

MP bans chicken import from southern states for 10 days

Madhya Pradesh will not allow entry to chicken consignments from Kerala and other southern states for next 10 days in view of the bird flu scare in MP, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters in In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021