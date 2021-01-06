Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold worth Rs 67 lakh seized from duo at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru, Jan 6 PTI Gold worth Rs 67 lakh has been seized from two passengers at the international airport here, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI said on Wednesday. The gold weighed 646.67 gm, it said.The total value of the precious metal seized was Rs 67 lakh, the release said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:42 IST
Gold worth Rs 67 lakh seized from duo at Mangaluru airport
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gold worth Rs 67 lakh has been seized from two passengers at the international airport here, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Wednesday. The two passengers, who had arrived here from Dubai on Tuesday, were stopped and checked based on a tip-off, a DRI press release said.

One of the passengers from Bhatkal in Karnataka had concealed five balls containing gold paste wrapped in adhesive tape in his rectum, the release said. The balls yielded 641.41 gm of gold, it said.

The other passenger belonging to Kasaragod in Kerala was found concealing gold in paste form in his underwear with a special pouch, the release said. The gold weighed 646.67 gm, it said.

The total value of the precious metal seized was Rs 67 lakh, the release said. It is suspected that the two persons are part of a gang which has strong links in the UAE, the officials said.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the resuming of the international flights, the number of cases of gold-smuggling is on the rise, the release added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI to be on a long-pause in rates on sticky non-food inflation: Report

The non-food component in the price basket will continue to keep inflation at a high level and result in a long pause in interest rates, a foreign bank said on Wednesday. The central bank is likely to pare the pandemic-driven emergency resp...

Olympic qualifying race walk event to kick off athletics season in February

Indias athletics season is set to begin next month with the National Open Race Walking Championship, which will also serve as an Olympic qualifying event, the national federation announced on Wednesday. Some international athletes will comp...

Delay in declaration of results: DU graduates move HC for direction to JNU to grant admission

Three students, whose graduation results were declared by Delhi University DU with a delay during the COVID-19 pandemic, have urged the Delhi High Court to direct JNU to give them admission in post-graduate courses. The students claimed tha...

MP bans chicken import from southern states for 10 days

Madhya Pradesh will not allow entry to chicken consignments from Kerala and other southern states for next 10 days in view of the bird flu scare in MP, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters in In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021