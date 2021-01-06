Left Menu
KVIC signs MoU with ITBP for supply of 1.72 lakh cotton durries per year

As per the specifications, KVIC will provide blue-colour durries of 1.98 m length and 1.07 m width.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:45 IST
The agreement was signed by Deputy CEO KVIC and DIG, ITBP, in presence of KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and Additional Secretary (Home) Shri Vivek Bhardwaj and other officials of CAPFs. Image Credit: Twitter(@ChairmanKvic)

The big Swadeshi drive in paramilitary forces envisaged by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has gained fresh momentum with a new agreement for the supply of Khadi cotton durries to the forces. In another first, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) today signed an MoU with ITBP for the supply of 1.72 lakh cotton durries every year. The agreement was signed by Deputy CEO KVIC and DIG, ITBP, in presence of KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and Additional Secretary (Home) Shri Vivek Bhardwaj and other officials of CAPFs.

The agreement has been signed for one year which will be renewed thereafter. The total value of 1.72 lakh durries is Rs 8.74 crore.

The development comes in wake of the instructions of Union Home Minister to the paramilitary forces to encourage local products in a bid to support the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari welcomed the move.

As per the specifications, KVIC will provide blue-colour durries of 1.98 m length and 1.07 m width. The cotton durries will be produced by Khadi artisans in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. The next products in the pipeline are Khadi blankets, bedsheets, pillow covers, pickles, honey, papad and cosmetics, etc.

KVIC Chairman termed the development as 'historic' saying this would not only encourage the use of Swadeshi products in our forces but also create large scale additional employment for Khadi artisans. "Providing the best quality products to our jawans and timely delivery of consignment will be the top priority of KVIC. The purchase orders from the CAPFs is also a matter of pride for Khadi artisans who are serving country's jawans in their own ways," Saxena said.

KVIC developed the cotton durries as per the samples provided by ITBP and the same has been approved by the agency. The cotton durries prepared by KVIC have also been certified by the Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA), a unit of the Textile Ministry recognized by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Earlier, on July 31 last year, KVIC had signed an agreement with ITBP for supplying Kacchi Ghani mustard oil which has been successfully supplied. The ITBP is the nodal agency appointed by MHA for the procurement of provisions on behalf of all paramilitary forces.

(With Inputs from PIB)

