theLotter.com reports 200% growth in online lotteries in December

The overall influx has also helped create new winners and well soon be able to release exciting information about recent winners in Mexico, the Middle East and India. theLotter provides ticket purchasing services for dozens of trusted national and state lotteries through several different websites around the world.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:03 IST
theLotter expands operations in several countriesLONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter.com, which has been enabling online access to lotteries from around the world since 2002, reports significant growth during the holiday season and throughout 2020, at a time when many traditional businesses were suffering from an unprecedented downturn. With widespread lockdowns commonplace, the company reports a huge increase in traffic from Europe, the Americas as well as Asian markets. The company especially benefitted from an upsurge, when, in recent weeks, US lottery jackpots surpassed the $400 million mark. Consumers increasingly tried to find online alternatives to their local lottery shops. Additionally, several articles in newspapers and items on television in South America helped to bring even more traffic to the company's websites

TheLotter's spokesman Adrian Cooremans: ''Right now, millions of players from all over the world are ordering tickets for the $490 million US Mega Millions, but even when jackpots in the US and Europe were lower we saw increased interest. As a result, we've had to expand global operations substantially. We enlarged offices in Malta and opened new operations in the US, Sweden and Australia. Even while we are busy keeping up with rising demand, we're launching dedicated websites in several US states and we recently introduced quick draws and other new products in various countries. The overall influx has also helped create new winners and we'll soon be able to release exciting information about recent winners in Mexico, the Middle East and India.'' theLotter provides ticket purchasing services for dozens of trusted national and state lotteries through several different websites around the world. The company's core business activities spring from the lottery ticket messenger license the company obtained from the Maltese Gaming Authority. Additionally, theLotter has recently added a country-specific license in Sweden and it provides tailored services directly to residents in a growing number of US states. In 2020, the company helped facilitate the claiming of millions of dollars in wins in the US alone, and it reached a milestone in the summer when it surpassed the $100 million milestone - $100 million being the total amount of wins paid out since the company's inception

