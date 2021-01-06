Air traffic remains suspended at Srinagar airport for 4th day as snow drapes Valley in white

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday due to poor visibility following heavy snowfall in Kashmir, officials said. They said all the flights were cancelled for the day.

The flight operations did not resume at the airport on Wednesday as well due to snowfall and poor visibility, the officials said. “We had 28 arriving flights and 28 outgoing flights and all of them were cancelled,” they said.

Snow clearance operations began at the airport in the morning and the runway was made operational later in the afternoon, the officials said. However, owing to poor visibility, no flight operations could be conducted, they added.

The officials said the resumption of flight operations on Thursday will depend on the visibility. Air traffic was cancelled on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday due to heavy snowfall across the valley.

The snowfall stopped after four days around Wednesday afternoon and the MeT office has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till January 14..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)