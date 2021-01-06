Left Menu
After EU approval, Britain's MHRA still assessing Moderna vaccine, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:13 IST
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is still assessing the Moderna vaccine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday when asked about the EU's drug regulator giving it the green light.

"The MHRA continue to assess the Moderna vaccine for its safety and efficacy ... They will come forward once they have completed their work," the spokesman told reporters.

