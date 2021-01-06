Left Menu
China urges U.S. to end 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese apps

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:54 IST
China urges U.S. to end 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese apps
China's commerce ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop its "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese applications after Washington barred transactions with eight of them, including Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app.

The U.S. ban goes against fair competition and damages normal market order, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, adding that the move would hurt consumers' interests and that it reserved the right to take necessary measures to support Chinese enterprises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

