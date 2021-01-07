Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kirin undecided on Myanmar beer business after inconclusive third-party probe

Japan's Kirin Holdings said on Thursday it was undecided on the future of its Myanmar beer business after a third-party probe into its local partner's military connections ended with inconclusive results. Kirin had hired Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory to investigate after the United Nations identified owners of its local partner, Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company (MEHL), as members of the Myanmar military which has been accused of genocide and other war crimes against the Rohingya.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:36 IST
Kirin undecided on Myanmar beer business after inconclusive third-party probe
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan's Kirin Holdings said on Thursday it was undecided on the future of its Myanmar beer business after a third-party probe into its local partner's military connections ended with inconclusive results.

Kirin had hired Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory to investigate after the United Nations identified owners of its local partner, Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company (MEHL), as members of the Myanmar military which has been accused of genocide and other war crimes against the Rohingya. Myanmar denies genocide, saying its military was carrying out legitimate operations against Rohingya insurgents who attacked police posts.

"Unfortunately, the assessment was inconclusive as a result of Deloitte being unable to access sufficient information required to make a definitive determination," Kirin said in a statement. MEHL officials were not available for comment.

Groups such as Amnesty International have called on Kirin and other companies to cut ties with MEHL. Kirin said in November it was halting payments from the beer ventures to MEHL, a suspension it said would continue until a solution was found. Kirin acquired a majority stake in Myanmar Brewery in 2015, part of billions of dollars in foreign investment which flooded into Myanmar that year with the partial lifting of international sanctions. Later that year, pro-democracy figure Aung San Suu Kyi's party won the first free election in 25 years.

But many foreign investors have since grown wary about Myanmar amid worries about stalled political reforms and the persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority, even as some eye its emerging consumer market with interest. It was unclear what steps Kirin will take next, and aid groups have said exiting Myanmar is not necessarily the answer as that leaves the beer venture's ties to the military intact.

"It is certainly possible to do business in Myanmar without enriching the military and companies should engage in human rights due diligence to ensure that they do not enter into a business relationship with MEHL or any other Myanmar military entity," William Nee, Business & Human Rights Advisor at Amnesty International, told Reuters ahead of Kirin's announcement. Myanmar accounts for less than 5% of Kirin's global beer sales, but it is one of the few growing beer markets for Kirin as sales in its home market, Japan, continue to shrink due to an ageing population.

Kirin's beer business in Myanmar follows other overseas ventures that have posed challenges for the firm. In 2017, it sold its unprofitable Brazilian unit including the Schincariol brand to Heineken after losing market share.

In November, it finally sold its Australian dairy business to Bega Cheese Ltd after a two-year struggle to offload the relatively low-margin business. An earlier deal to sell it to a Chinese food conglomerate had to be scrapped after Australian regulators blocked the deal amid geopolitical tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

APPSC exams go digital, candidates to take up test on tablets By Surya Desaraju

Government job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh will take up the APPSC recruitment tests using tablets, thanks to the new digital initiative to do away with answer sheets. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission APPSC has virtually revoluti...

Cricket-Play to win, home dominance make New Zealand top test nation

A play-to-win culture and dominance at home have propelled New Zealand to the top of the official test cricket rankings for the first time after a crushing win over Pakistan, helped in no small part by having the worlds best batsman. The Bl...

Pompeo says U.S. considering sanctions on those involved in Hong Kong arrests

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington is considering sanctions and other restrictions on those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong and warned it could target the territorys economic and trade office in the Un...

Light-carrying chips advance machine learning, say experts

The researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology have developed a new light-based approach to combine processing and data storage onto a single chip. The exponential growth of data traffic in our digital age poses some real ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021