SAP to invest Rs 500 cr to accelerate multi-cloud strategy in India

Customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliance and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes, SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director Kulmeet Bawa said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:46 IST
Tech major SAP SE on Thursday said it is investing Rs 500 crore to offer its cloud solutions on local data centres in India. ''Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres,'' SAP said in a statement.

SAP is further fortifying its commitment to enterprises with the benefits of integrated cloud technologies to deliver the greatest flexibility and be data compliant under the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill, the statement said. ''SAP's commitment to support India's growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government. Our investment in India is toward accelerating the nation's digital agenda and our customers' transformation in the cloud,'' SAP Asia Pacific Japan President Scott Russell said.

The move will allow SAP to tap deeper into sectors like banking and finance, telecom and public sector in the country that have strict data compliance requirements. Customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliance and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes, SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director Kulmeet Bawa said.

''SAP intends to advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better,'' he added..

