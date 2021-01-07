Hong Kong stocks ended lower on NYSE's U-turn to delist 3 Chinese telecoms

Hong Kong's main Hang Seng index ended Thursday lower, after the New York Stock Exchange moved to delist Chinese telecoms firms again. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 143.78 points or 0.52% at 27,548.52. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.95% to 10,796.73. ** The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it would delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest U-turn on the matter.

** The American bourse's announcement came a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to reverse the delistings. ** Hong Kong shares of China Unicom led losses among the three telecom stocks, falling 11.35% at market close, the biggest loser on the Hang Seng for the day. China Mobile fell 7.18% and China Telecom Corp dropped 9.38% at market close. ** The Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.56%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.6%.

