OSRAM Unveils LEDriving HL Premium Lamps in Indian Automotive Market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:17 IST
The latest LEDriving HL Premium Lamps by OSRAM provide stylish white light and clear beam pattern that allows the drivers to see farther and therefore react sooner. Bringing light to life, OSRAM has launched a wide range of LED replacement lamps for various applications. So, it’s time to upgrade your vehicle's headlamps now for a safer journeyNew Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)OSRAM, a leading global brand in the lighting industry, has launched LEDriving HL Premium Lamps in Indian Automotive Market with an aim to improve nighttime visibility while driving through even the most difficult terrains. The latest LEDriving HL Premium Lamps by OSRAM provide stylish white light and clear beam pattern that allow the drivers to see farther and therefore react sooner. With a cool white colour temperature up to 6,000 K, the light from the particularly bright OSRAM LEDriving HL Premium Lamps is very close to natural daylight. The lamps also offer the driving connoisseurs, a lot of style due to their sleek look and plug & play installation. Thanks to their superior brightness and enhanced light distribution, these LED retrofit lamps enable drivers to see farther and react earlier to slogans, obstacles or hazards. Apart from superior brightness, OSRAM LEDriving HL Premium Lamps also have a broader beam angle and longer beam as well as optimised light distribution to ensure that oncoming drivers are not dazzled. Hence, these robust headlight lamps offer greater safety and comfort for drivers and those seated in vehicles. Mr. Avinder Singh, CEO - OSRAM Lighting Pvt. Ltd. India said, “OSRAM LEDriving HL Premium Lamps are meant essentially for the technology-savvy yet safety conscious Indian buyers and with their stylish look and soothing light that they can turn any vehicle into a visible delight. They are superior than the currently used headlight lamps in terms of performance, efficiency and longevity. As a renowned global brand, we are committed to deliver world-class quality to our valued customers.” OSRAM LEDriving HL Premium Lamps comes with one-year guarantee. About OSRAMOSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM had approximately 21,000 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2020 (September 30) and generated revenue of around three billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com

